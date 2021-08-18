What is a company’s supply chain?

For your company to be successful, it is necessary to apply a good supply chain. But if you still don’t know exactly what the supply chain is, what benefits it brings to the organization and how you can apply it, here you can discover it.

What is the supply chain?

It is a process that is applied in the company to organize, plan, and control all the activities applied in the product. It is widely used in all companies; since it is a significant element to achieving efficiency and customer satisfaction.

It is a procedure that ranges from selecting the raw material, the elaboration of the product, the distribution, and the movement of the product with suppliers and consumers. Additionally, it has to do with infrastructure, technology, and the human talent to design the good or service.

Satisfying the supply and demand requirements can be considered its main objective to reach the final buyer.

Role of the supply chain

It is used to negotiate, market, and distribute the product, good, or service with suppliers to acquire the raw material; it must be of quality and the quantity required to carry out all the necessary production. Additionally, it ensures that the entire process is executed in the shortest possible time and at the most economical and accessible price for the consumer.

The supply chain serves to standardize and optimize the entire procedure that must be carried out for the manufacture, distribution, and acquisition of the designed product. Additionally, it is authorized to evaluate the profits, inventories, sales, and transportation entrusted from the product’s distribution.

Supply chain benefits

Its management will largely depend on the goods or services provided by the company. However, in most cases, the supply chain is focused on creating, purchasing, and marketing the product. Its main activities are:

Organization and planning.

Storage management.

Purchase order process.

Shipments, dispatch, and transfers of production.

Monitoring and inspection of setbacks.

Customer service.

Guarantee management.

Cancellation process.

Supply and demand management, which includes suppliers, carriers, manufacturers, retailers, and the end customer. Coordinate the collaboration of all partners, such as raw material suppliers and distributors. You will gain an advantage over the competition, as you will have superior profitability due to production times and low production costs. Excellent logistics, optimal production, and certified warehousing and distribution.

How you can apply it to your company?

Currently, there are companies empowered with a single highly competent staff to offer you all the support you require; so that your company can enjoy all the success you want. These companies guarantee that you will get:

Satisfaction of your customers.

You will be able to increase the profitability of your company.

The strategy and logistics will work in optimal conditions.

As you could see, the supply chain is related to the production, distribution, and sale of the product or service until it reaches the end-user. Having an excellent supply chain in your company certifies correct manufacturing compliance from raw material suppliers to buyers.

Supply chain management examples

According to numerous scholars, the benefits of having good supply chain management within your organization are diverse and varied. Supply chains have the primary purpose of shortening the time between product production and delivery to the customer who ordered it. A better flow of materials, products, and information, pursue efficiency, and offer quality service.

It is this last word that is particularly significant in supply chain management. Adopting this function in the best way means giving the processes a guarantee that quality control is of good quality: companies that have greater control over direct suppliers and suppliers’ suppliers can benefit from better processes and achieve efficiency.

Good supply chain management allows you to significantly reduce overhead costs, especially regarding inventory, by implementing improvements to management systems and enhancing the levels of cooperation. This is also accompanied by a significant reduction in operating costs, including purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing the finished product to the customer.

