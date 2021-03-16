Taking the Paperwork out of Financial Advice

Being a financial adviser has many facets to the job description, which is where IFA back-office software can help to free up some of your time.

More people are turning to financial advisers for the best way to invest money, to save money, to create a fund for the children’s education or university fees, to change mortgages, or for pension advice. Since the government allowed people to take control of their own pension pots, either to reinvest or to cash them in, financial advice is being even more widely sought. People need to turn to the experts to find out which are the best funds, what the risks of investment are, and how long they need to tie up their money.

Many Roles in Being a Financial Adviser

The financial adviser’s role is to act as a partner and to act in their clients’ best interests in achieving their financial goals.

The first step is to set up a financial plan. Then the portfolio is set up, with the client needing to see regular statements on their investments. They will also need to know when the policies mature and what steps to take next.

As well as keeping in contact with existing clients, financial advisers need to find new leads and, therefore, new clients. A database should be set up that details everyone the adviser has contacted and the outcomes. If someone wanted a call-back in three months, it needs to be done, as otherwise a potential client could be lost.

On top of all this, advisers need to keep on top of new products, new trust funds, new ways of investment, and any changes to the many rules and regulations which govern the profession.

Software to Make Life Easier for IFAs

This is where specialist IFA back office software can be such a great investment. By putting your business into the hands of financial advisor software through Intelliflo, you create a more efficient way of operating. Being web-based means you have access 24/7, and the costs are lower than more traditional management systems.

The web-based business management system frees up time and helps financial advisers to be more efficient, more professional, and more profitable. It helps you to record every process, from finding clients to managing their funds, including managing leads, writing letters, getting quotes, and managing your clients’ portfolios.