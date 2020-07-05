Its the season to secure your business

The holiday season brings not only presents and toys for good girls and boys, but also the premier opportunity to display and grow your business. This is a highly pivotal time to ramp up marketing and customer service and to also boost your company’s security.

Read on for a few quick tips on protecting your valuable business assets as seasonal shopping ramps up.

Sustain Your Employees

To safeguard your business from the inside out, you need to start with the face of your company. Your staff is dealing with long hours, larger lines, and highly impatient people, not to mention their own personal holiday stresses. Offer refreshments to encourage and energize employees. Find simple ways to recognize their hard work, and you will have created a happier, safer work environment.

Spotlight Your Customer Service

The retail space is chaotic during the holidays, as consumers race to complete their long gift lists. Ensure customer safety by providing proper staff training. Employees who are competent in crowd control—and who personally acknowledge customers and make them feel welcome—will create a safer working environment and keep customers coming back.

Shepherd Your Inventory

‘Tis the season to be on the lookout for shoplifters. Be watchful for consumers who:

Avoid eye contact

Appear nervous

Leave and return to the store repeatedly

Wander the store without buying

To protect your business from holiday theft, have a firm plan in place for how to address and deal with suspected shoplifters.

Also, be aware of organized shoplifting gangs (something few business owners take into account). These groups know which retailers are unlikely to prosecute and those that have weaknesses in their security measures. A common tactic these groups use is to create a diversion and distract employees in order to steal merchandise from another area of the business. Train staff to recognize possible diversion attempts and to immediately report them to a supervisor.

Safeguard Your Website Security

More and more shoppers are dodging the mall altogether and are going online to complete at least one of their holiday purchases. As this trend continues, it is essential to offer a secure website. Cybercriminals will certainly be looking to breach online security measures and hack into sensitive credit card and personal information. Regardless of your company’s size, specialization, or geographical location, you could very well be a hacker’s next target.

There are steps you can take to protect your business as well as your valued customers from these attacks. One of the best methods of protection is reinforcing your business’ compliance standing with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard.

The holiday season is a time for celebration, merriment, and goodwill. It can be easy to get distracted with running other areas of your business, but awareness and preventive measures are key to a happy and profitable holiday season. A little forward-thinking and smart planning can lead to short-term profit, long-term return customers, and priceless peace of mind—and that’s enough to have any business owner feeling jolly.