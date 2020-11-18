The health emergency has put the strength of the majority of the self-employed and companies to the test. And he has done it as harshly as possible. No one could foresee a global pandemic scenario. However, there are tools to manage these contingencies.

From here, we have discussed the importance of having a business plan that sets out the objectives and strategies to be followed by entrepreneurs. But in the event of a crisis or disaster, the business continuity plan offers the keys to survival. In moments of uncertainty, it is necessary to maneuver with the precision of a surgeon.

What is the business continuity plan?

Also known as a contingency plan. It is a document that establishes the steps to follow when a natural disaster, a health crisis or any other large unforeseen event affects the company’s operation. This document must govern business continuity. It will be the beacon that guides the steps of the entrepreneur.

How to build a pandemic-proof business plan for 2021

What departments, people, and tasks are essential for the continuity of the company’s operational plan? Determine the resources necessary to keep the activity within the minimum imposed by the new emergency.

Reserve an economical item for contingencies

Think of a new world pandemic or natural catastrophe scenario. What resources would you need to equip your employees? Would you have to dedicate additional resources to adapt to some parts of the business?

In the current scenario, due to the Coronavirus, this item would be used to buy individual protection equipment (masks, gloves, gowns …) and the necessary means to comply with the safety distance between employees and customers. Size this economical item according to the needs of your company. Be realistic and prudent.

Establishes the steps to follow in the event of a pandemic or natural disaster

The business continuity plan should detail how the business will function when a pandemic, or other serious unforeseen events, hits our normalcy again. This document corresponds to the containment phase. It should include the necessary measures to adapt to the emergency with the least possible damage to the business accounts.

Which workers will be in charge and how will they do their jobs? What will be the communication channels with customers? Make the plan taking into account the critical parts of the business that you have previously specified.

Walk to telecommuting

If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is important to evolve towards teleworking (whenever possible). The business environment should promote modernization. A software advanced billing or program that facilitates communication and telecommuting will be useful to handle unforeseen future without altering the business’s main roads.

Design the return to normality

Surely you have heard of the “new normal” that we will experience after the Coronavirus pandemic. Your business must move from the containment scenario, focused on minimizing damage, to a recovery phase where the objective will be to resume activity as quickly as possible.

Write step by step, how the return to normality will be in your company. This part of the plan ranges from the employees’ return to work in-person to follow with suppliers and customers.

Is the continuity plan useful when the business has to close temporarily?

COVID-19 has put hoteliers, factories, shopping centers, small businesses in check. In this complicated situation, business continuity management takes on special importance. With the activity of the company paralyzed, efforts must be directed to the recovery phase:

Identify the parts of the business that have to be modified.

Evaluate how the future relationship with customers will be.

Rethink the marketing strategy.

Assess possible new business avenues.

Ultimately, strategizing and innovating will make the “new normal” path easier for your business.