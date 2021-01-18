Do You Need a Construction Permit for Your Home Improvement Project?

If you’re planning on doing a home improvement project over the course of the next few months, one thing that you should look into is if you need a construction permit. The reason why this is so important is that when you take on certain construction tasks without one, it can end up costing you quite a bit of money.

So, how can you know for sure if you need a construction permit for a particular home improvement project? That’s a really good question and we’re going to provide you with five things that can help to give you the answers that you seek below:

Expanding on your house automatically needs a permit

One project that you can be sure will require a permit is if you plan on adding to your home. The main reason why is because doing so usually means expanding your house on your property and there are certain regulations that your city will require from you in order to do so. That way, you can work in accordance with their zoning laws.

Speak with your contractor

One of the easiest ways to know if you need a construction permit for your home improvement project is by asking the contractor that you are considering hiring for the job ahead of time. In most cases, they are so qualified that they can tell you which projects need a permit without having to do a lot of initial research. (And as an added bonus, many of them will offer to get the permit for you which can ultimately save you some of the additional leg work.)

Know the kind of projects that need permits

Sometimes, when you’re in the midst of trying to find out what kind of home improvement projects need permits, it will depend upon where you live. However, there are certain projects that tend to need permits regardless of where you are. The list includes things like electrical, plumbing, mechanical and heating, tanks, roofs, swimming pools, garages, skylights, fences that are over a certain height, and stairs, just to name a few.

Contact your local country clerk’s office

After doing a bit of online research to see what kind of construction permits that you need in your city if you still have some questions, there’s another trusted resource. Your local country clerk’s office is able to provide you with all kinds of answers that are specifically related to your personal home improvement project. Our recommendation would be that you go to their office during business hours so that you can obtain a list of required permits. While you’re doing that, you can even purchase some of the permits that you will need. It can save you an additional trip.

Skipping out on permits has consequences

If you happen to live in Utah and as you’re in the process of ordering a Salt Lake City crane rental and picking up some other materials and supplies, you might be wondering if you can save a few dollars by skipping out on getting certain permits. Yes, there are some people who have done home projects without the required permits that they need. But, before doing the same, it’s important to keep in mind that if an inspector finds out what has happened, you could end up having to pay some pretty hefty fines and also be required to remove what they consider to be illegal construction. So, just to be on the safe side, get all of your permits. Happy building!