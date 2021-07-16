Business ideas that you can carry out as a student

Some of the most popular and profitable companies were launched by students: Microsoft, Dell, Apple. Even if you do not intend to become the next Bill Gates. And you just want to complete your income by developing a business activity, you need to have a clear idea, a business plan, and perseverance.

Below are some business ideas that you can execute as a student:

Tutoring

In each class, there is always a student who seems more advanced than his peers, so if this is the case for you, there is no reason why you should not use this advantage as a business. This activity does not require any investment, it will bring you money and it will make you even more popular with your colleagues. The money you earn can be invested in another business.

Technical assistance in software installation

Considering that almost all students have a computer or laptop and not all are computer science graduates or own technical knowledge, the client base is quite high.

So if you know how to install various software, or know how to do computer maintenance. This is the business for you.

Accounting

If you are an Accounting student and you are good at it, you could offer your services or help with some colleagues and you already have a small business, but you need help with activities that are related to accounting and taxes, to work for small companies that do not They can afford to hire an accounting firm. In both cases, however, you have to be sure that you know what you are doing because accounting activities involve great responsibility. For promotion, you could make business cards and brochures to distribute among colleagues or post them in various places, or put your ad on specific ad sites.

Design activities

If you are talented in design and know how to use various design programs such as CorelDraw, Photoshop, QuarkXPress, etc. can provide services to small businesses or teachers that you need these services for documents that they create: books, studies, articles. To gain more clients you can make yourself a portfolio of works online and offline showing that you offer your services. For a business, you need a computer, printer, and design software (although you can use copy centers).

Write a CV and cover letters

If you have many colleagues around you who are looking for a job, either full-time or part-time. And have a talent for writing, you can provide services for writing your resume and cover letter. This business idea can be combined with other services related to the design of texts or the writing and editing of various materials. It is a great way to make more income and also to practice your writing skills.

Writing for multiple sites

If you have the talent for writing you can make written materials for various websites and online businesses. In this case, the texts are different than the offline ones. And they should know about SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and SMO (Social Media Optimization). To implement a business idea, you need to access various sites and forums dedicated to online writing activities. For promotion, you need a website on which to present your services and send online advertisements on various websites.

Each of the business ideas above can be implemented with very little money, but with active participation on your part, coupled with seriousness. It is important to strike a balance between your studies and business activities in order not to risk dropping your studies entirely in favor of business.

